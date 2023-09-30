In India, Nagaland Baptist Church Council urges Sunday rest

The Chakhesang Baptist Church Council (CBCC) in Nagaland has urged its members to boycott the nationwide cleanliness drive scheduled for October 1, which coincides with Sunday, a day of rest and worship for Christians. The CBCC has also criticized what it perceives as a “communal attitude at the Centre,” which consistently targets Christian faith and other minority communities. The council emphasized the importance of citizens coexisting as fellow human beings, fostering mutual respect, and preserving the fabric of secularism within the country.

Why is the CBCC urging Church associations and local churches in Nagaland to boycott the proposed social work on October 1?

The CBCC is urging Church associations and local churches in Nagaland to boycott the proposed social work on October 1 as a symbol of their discontent with the Government of India’s “repeated attempts to disrupt Christian faith and practices in the country.” They have instructed their respective members to abstain from participating in the cleanliness drive, citing the importance of observing Sunday as a day of worship and rest. The CBCC firmly advocates that there should be “no work on Sunday.”

What is the CBCC’s opinion on the Government of India’s attitude towards Christian faith and other minority communities?

According to the official statement released by the Chakhesang Baptist Church Council (CBCC), the council expressed its appreciation for the Government of India’s positive initiatives while simultaneously criticizing what it perceives as a “communal attitude at the Centre,” which consistently targets Christian faith and other minority communities. The council emphasized the importance of citizens coexisting as fellow human beings, fostering mutual respect, and preserving the fabric of secularism within the country.

Source : Indiatodayne