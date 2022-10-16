In St Vincent, a British woman was punched, spat on, called a ‘white dog’

A Thursday, October 13 incident in which a British woman was subjected to racist, physical, and verbal abuse in Kingstown, may now prompt commentators to ask whether or not the island is rife with racism, a question they had previously avoided.

During the attack, the 29-year-old British national who recently married a Vincentian and is training to be a cosmetic doctor reported being smacked in the face, spit on, and referred to as a “white dog.”

In an interview with the St. Vincent Times on Friday, the woman, who desired to be known to by her surname (Hepburn), informed the St. Vincent Times that she believes she was the victim of a racial attack due to the colour of her skin.

“While I was walking from work to await public transportation, a man approached me and referred to me as a “white dog.” I requested him to leave me alone three times. He declined”, the 29-year-old said.

As she attempted to defend herself, the man, who seemed to be a heavy drinker with long dreadlocks and a deep raspy voice, grew increasingly aggressive, according to Hepburn.

“He spits in my face and hit me in the process, leaving me with a bloodied mouth. I felt so violated. The impression of a quiet and peaceful country vanished instantly. I pushed him away and sought out an alternative area to wait. He struck me. I attempted to kick him, but he was so strong that he countered with fists”.

According to Hepburn, she took sanctuary at the Central Police Station.

“I punched him and ran to the Kingstown Police Station. The cops were quite helpful and friendly, and I appreciate their assistance. I provided cops with a description of my assailant, and they are now attempting to locate him “Hepburn told the St. Vincent Times.

Hepburn further informed the St. Vincent Times that she is routinely harassed in Kingstown due to the colour of her skin and that this occurs daily.

“I wish for this to cease. I want to make the administration aware that the country is not as safe for outsiders as they believe. Daily, I am the target of racist slurs. I’ve been called filthy white and other derogatory terms. I’m exhausted by the relentless racism I experience daily. Hepburn stated, “All I want is a tranquil life with my spouse.”

On Sunday, Hepburn’s husband told the St. Vincent Times that, as a Vincentian, he is very offended and deeply hurt by his countrymen’s attacks on his wife.