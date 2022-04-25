On Sunday, April 25, Union Island residents celebrated man’s best friend in a special way.

Yes, that is correct! It was a bash of a lifetime for Bouge the dog as he celebrated his first birthday with friends and residents.

The event, which took place on Union Island’s Richmond Beach, is said to be the first of its kind in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mulisha Mulzac, Bouge’s beloved owner, told the St Vincent Times that Bouge was a stray dog that she fell in love with, and the rest is history.

“I would not trade him for anything. He has come a long way”, Mulzac said.

Stanton Gomes, Chairman of the Union Island tourism board, said they intend to make the event an annual one and are considering creating a dog festival.

“On these islands, creativity is required. We need to think outside the box beyond Easter and the Conch Festival. This will allow us to generate more revenue on the island”, he told the St Vincent Times.

BOUGE and his friends enjoyed tasty barbecue chicken and other treats at his birthday party.

Union Island is part of the country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This island consists of 9 square kilometres and is situated about 200 km west-southwest of Barbados. It is within view of the islands of Carriacou and Grenada, which lies directly south.

Ashton and Clifton are the two principal towns. (Videos, Photos, Radio Grenadines)

