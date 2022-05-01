As of Sunday, 1st May 2022, there were Twenty-Nine recorded cases of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the latest report, no hospitalizations were recorded.

Since Saturday when the Ministry of Health reported some Thirty-nine cases of the virus, the number of cases has plummeted.

St Vincent and the Grenadines have relaxed public gathering regulations, but mask mandates remain.

In addition to testing, quarantine remains in place for unvaccinated visitors to the island.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 106 COVID-19 deaths in St Vincent and the Grenadines.