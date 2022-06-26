THE INCOME SUPPORT GRANT FOR RESIDENTS OF BEQUIA is now available through The Ministry of National Mobilisation.

The following are the criteria for eligibility for the above-mentioned grant:

Benefits of the Grant

$300 per month from (July-December) 2022

Who Can apply?

Street Vendors, Taxi Drivers and Small Business Owners & Workers selling Tourism Products.

Hotel Workers who lost jobs since January 2022.

Sailors who did not return to active duty since January 2022.

Timeframe to Apply

June (27-29th) 2022

Location to Register

Bequia Revenue Office Conference Room (Top Floor).

OR

Submit your application online using the following link

Plus Download the Form in the following attachment to be certified by a Justice of the Peace and email it to [email protected]

Income Support of $300 per month for some residents of Bequia