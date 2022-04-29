Income Support Payment for Farmers and Fishers (May 2022)

Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme from Tuesday 3rd to Friday 6th May 2022 at the following locations from 10 a.m.

Tuesday 3rd May 2022 (Red Zone) Farm Locations · Sandy Bay Police Station – Fancy to Mt. Young · Chateaubelair Police Station – Chateaubelair to Richmond Wednesday 4th May 2022 (Orange Zone) · Colonarie Police Station – Chester to Gorse · Rose Bank Evangelical Church – Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall Thursday 5th May 2022: (Yellow Zone) · Park Hill Community Centre – Colonaire to Mt. Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers · Spring Village Police Station – Cumberland to Belle Isle Friday 6th May 2022: Continued Payment in Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones · Sandy Bay Police Station Fancy to Mt. Young · Colonarie Police Station Chester to Gorse · Park Hill Community Centre · Chateaubelair Police Station Colonarie to Mt. Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers Chateaubelair to Richmond · Rose Bank Evangelical Church Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall · Spring Village Library Cumberland to Belle Isle

Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments.

Wearing of mask is required

