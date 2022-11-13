Increase cases of diabetes across the Caribbean – PAHO

PAHO reports increase in cases of diabetes across the Caribbean

According to a recent research by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the prevalence of diabetes in the Americas, including the Caribbean, has more than tripled in the past three decades.

PAHO’s “Panorama of Diabetes in the Americas,” released on the eve of World Diabetes Day on Monday, indicates that rising rates of obesity, poor diets, and lack of physical activity, among other factors, have contributed to an increase of more than threefold in the number of adults living with diabetes in the Americas over the past three decades.

Therefore, the report urges regional nations to improve early diagnosis, expand access to quality diabetes care, and implement programs to promote healthy lifestyles and nutrition.

In the Americas, diabetes affects at least 62 million individuals, a number that is likely to be substantially higher given that approximately 40 percent of diabetics are ignorant of their illness.

The number of diabetics in the region is anticipated to reach 109 million by 2040 if current trends continue.

It argues that the increase over three decades is due to an increase in risk factors and that two-thirds of adults in the Americas are overweight or obese, while only sixty percent engage in sufficient physical activity.

In addition, the research identifies what it calls “an alarming trend among young people in the region”: over 30 percent of young people are now deemed obese or overweight, which is nearly double the global norm.

Dr. Anselm Hennis, director of PAHO’s Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, stated, “These high rates of diabetes underline the urgent need for governments to focus on prevention and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.” “At the same time, it is necessary to provide early diagnosis and effective disease management, which are essential for controlling diabetes and preventing disability and poor health due to diabetes.”

The report reveals, however, that only 12 countries in the region possess the six basic technologies required for the management of diabetes in public health facilities. These technologies include equipment for measuring blood glucose, tests for the early diagnosis of complications, and urine test strips for glucose and ketone analysis.

“It is imperative that everyone, everywhere has access to these fundamental diagnostic and management tools required to prevent connected handicap,” Dr. Hennis stated.

The paper also warns that patients with diabetes are more susceptible to severe forms of COVID-19 and death, emphasizing the significance of incorporating diabetes care into emergency planning and response protocols.

In order to reduce the prevalence of the disease and enable those with diabetes to live healthier lives and avoid complications, the report urges countries to enhance their capacity for early diabetes diagnosis and the prevention of diabetes-related complications; increase availability and access to quality diabetes care, including essential medications such as insulin, glucose-monitoring devices, and self-management support.

In addition, the report recommends regional governments to develop strategies and policies to promote healthy lifestyles, nutrition, and obesity prevention, as well as to boost diabetes surveillance and monitoring.

According to PAHO, diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood glucose levels. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form and typically affects individuals whose bodies become insulin-resistant or fail to produce enough insulin.

According to PAHO, diabetes is the sixth greatest cause of death in the Americas, accounting for more than 284,000 deaths in 2019. PAHO said that it is also the second leading cause of disability in the region, behind only ischemic heart disease.

Diabetes was also cited as the leading cause of blindness in people aged 40 to 74, amputations of the lower extremities, and chronic kidney disease.

In addition, diabetes triples the chance of dying from cardiovascular disease, renal disease, or cancer, according to the PAHO.

While type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented, it can be treated, it was stated.

PAHO stated, however, that there are methods available to prevent type 2 diabetes, including policies and programs to promote good health and nutrition, regular exercise, smoking cessation, and blood pressure control.

PAHO stated that it continues to help countries design, implement, and evaluate diabetes prevention and control strategies.

It stated that its Strategic Fund works to improve universal access to essential medicines and technologies for the treatment of diabetes in the region, allowing member states to acquire insulin at low prices.

PAHO stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Diabetes Compact reaffirms this commitment and provides a road map for nations to combat diabetes.

PAHO stated that World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14, the birthday of Dr. Frederic Banting, a co-discoverer of insulin, to increase awareness of diabetes.

Source : CMC