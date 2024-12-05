SVG sees surge in HIV/AIDS & Syphilis Cases

OVER 30 NEW CASES OF HIV INFECTIONS

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment has recorded over thirty new HIV/Aids infections in St Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

This is according to the Director of the Health Security Unit, Donna Bascombe. In an interview with the Agency for Public Information earlier today, Bascombe noted that of the 32 new infections (16 females and 16 males), 80 percent are receiving treatment.

The Health Security Director urged persons to get tested so they can know their status and she is also urging persons who are living with HIV/AIDS to get access to medication, which will help them to live longer and healthier.

Bascombe said the unit has made medications very accessible for those persons who are living with the infection. Meanwhile the Focal Point for infectious diseases at the Health Security Unit Aria Scott, disclosed that there are over 400 persons living with HIV/Aids who are currently on treatment for the infection.

“What we are encouraging now is for persons to remain on treatment and adhere to their treatment” she added.

Scott also disclosed that the HIV/Aids infection statistics indicate an uptick among adolescents and young adults and an overall increase in cases of Syphilis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health recently joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Aids Day on December 1st 2024 under the theme “Take the rights path: My Health, my right!”.