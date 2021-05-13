Increase In Costs For New 48 Page Epassports Effective Monday 17th

The general public is advised that from Monday 17th May 2021, the Passports and Immigration Department will be issuing new forty-eight (48) page Electronic Passports, otherwise known as Epassports.

These passports contain highly secured features and are of a high quality. The pages of these passports contain photographs of various sites and monuments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As a result, there will be a slight increase in the costs for this new forty-eight (48) page Epassports, effective Monday 17th May 2021, as follows:

Under 16 years $100.00

16 years and over $200.00

Additional fees including those for live photographs, replacements, and express services remain the same.

The following adjustments to fees will also take place:

• Extension of stay 75.00 per month or part thereof

• Overstayers fee 100.00

• Citizenship by Descent stamp 100.00