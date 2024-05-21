Increased Shower Activity Expected in SVG By Thursday

Weak surface to low-level instability will continue to generate occasional showers across some places in St Vincent and the Grenadines. However, by late Thursday, model guidance suggests that additional atmospheric moisture is likely to increase the frequency of shower activity.

Easterly to South-easterly winds ranging between 15 to 30 km/h (9 to 19 mph) are expected; slightly decreasing to peak near 25 km/h (16 mph) from Friday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters during the next few days with swells ranging between 1.0 – 1.5 meters on the western coasts and 1.5 -2.0 meters on the eastern coasts.

Additionally, a layer of Saharan dust haze is expected across SVG by Friday.