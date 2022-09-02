Increased Virgin Atlantic service to Heathrow from Nassau this Winter

Virgin Atlantic has announced it will be doubling it’s current service to London Heathrow from Nassau, The Bahamas, for the Winter season, commencing on 12th December 2022.

The 4x a week service will depart from Nassau on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 19:10 local time, operating on the airlines Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services are on sale with return Economy flights starting from $1,137.00 USD per person

The increased services to London Heathrow Airport will provide travellers from the Bahamas with a direct link to the UK’s iconic capital city, alongside seamless connections onto the Virgin Atlantic network via London Heathrow.

The additional flights will also allow more opportunities for customers to reconnect with family and loved ones during the festive period, as well as encouraging tourism to the region, as sunseekers look to explore the Bahamas.

Hannah Swift, Caribbean Country Manager said: “Doubling our flights for winter from Nassau is incredibly exciting for The Bahamas, giving increased opportunity for both our business and leisure customers to travel to the UK and beyond. Our operations in Nassau launched on November 20th 2021 and have proved to be an incredibly popular route for us. We are really pleased to be able to offer even more choice to the people in the Bahamas to get to the UK and beyond this winter and look forward to welcoming you all onboard soon!”

Flights to London, and Heathrow are on sale now. For further information, visit www.virginatlantic.com.