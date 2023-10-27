Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Friday 27th outlined some of the measures within the independence from fear program, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) persistently confronts an escalating homicide rate.

One of the proposed strategies for combating violent crime is the implementation of a gun amnesty program. The implementation of the gun amnesty will promptly ensue subsequent to the enactment of legislation in the upcoming month, which aims to heighten the penalties associated with the ownership of unregistered firearms and ammunition.

According to Gonsalves, the Commissioner of Police will disclose the specifics of the gun amnesty at an appropriate time.

“The idea is to get you to bring in your illegal firearm. You will have a chance, but after this chance, we are increasing the penalties, and we will intensify prosecution”, Gonsalves said.

As a component of the crime prevention strategies, an expansion of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) network will be implemented throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Additionally, the law enforcement authorities will adopt the utilization of body-worn cameras, while a program aimed at intensifying the installation of streetlights will begin.

“The Commissioner of Police has presented a strategic plan to me, and within that framework, there are particular pieces of crime-fighting legislation that we will bring to Parliament, and we are going to carry out a structured program to rehabilitate all the police stations”.

Gonsalves said the expansion of outreach activities between the police and the community would be facilitated by the Police Force and the National Commission on Crime Prevention.