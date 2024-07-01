(ANI): Subhash Prasad Gupta, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with residence in Paramaribo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday.

Gupta is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2006 batch.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA added.

In July this year, Gupta was appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Suriname.

Notably, India and Suriname share close, warm, and friendly relations, reinforced by cultural and people-to-people contacts bridged by the Indian Diaspora’s arrival dating back to one and a half centuries, according to MEA.

The diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1976 with the IndianEmbassy opened in Paramaribo in 1977 and the Surinamese Embassy opened in New Delhi in 2000.

Several high-level visits have been exchanged since the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Suriname.

President Droupadi Murmu made her maiden foreign visit to Suriname in 2023, upon the invitation of President Santokhi, according to MEA.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.