India Provides $1 Million Grant to Retrofit SVG’s Agro-Facilities

On Tuesday 16th July,2024, a delegation representing the Government of India visited St. Vincent to bring assistance via a series of consultations and a grant contribution to be made to retrofit three (3) buildings which were once used by the Banana Industry.

These buildings are: 1. The La Croix Palletization Centre, 2. The Lauders Agro-processing Facility and 3. The Langley Park Palletization Centre. A visit was also made to the facility that is being constructed to facilitate the processing of Arrowroot and other starches.