India Provides $1 Million Grant to Retrofit SVG’s Agro-Facilities

On Tuesday 16th July,2024, a delegation representing the Government of India visited St. Vincent to bring assistance via a series of consultations and a grant contribution to be made to retrofit three (3) buildings which were once used by the Banana Industry.
These buildings are:
1. The La Croix Palletization Centre,
2. The Lauders Agro-processing Facility and
3. The Langley Park Palletization Centre.
A visit was also made to the facility that is being constructed to facilitate the processing of Arrowroot and other starches.
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto S Caesar thanked the Government and people of India for this grant of US $1 million.