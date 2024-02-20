India eyes trade, investment opportunities with Caribbean islands

India can help reduce cost of Healthcare in the Caribbean says Minister

India Eyes Trade and Investment Opportunities in St Vincent

India’s Commerce and Trade Minister highlights potential for collaboration in sectors including healthcare, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of India continue to build relations, there is potential for trade and investment within India’s many industries.

India’s Minister of Commerce and Trade, Piyush Goyal, said India is open to trading on different levels with its Caribbean and Latin American counterparts.

The Minister said areas such as textiles, energy, and pharmaceuticals are some immediate areas of trade collaboration and investment.

“Trading relations between us can be huge; pharma [ceutical] is a low-hanging fruit; India’s pharma [ceutical] can reduce the cost of healthcare; we have the best medicines and quality products that take care of 1.4 billion people; we can help you with textiles in a big way so that all these products you depend on from countries with high prices, we can help conserve your resources,” the minister said.

The minister was speaking with journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean in New Delhi today.

India is the 5th largest economy in the world, with 1.4 billion people.

Source : API