During a visit to the school for children with special needs, the First Lady of India presented Principal Nazeem Smith with a check for 25 thousand US dollars.

Kathiann Barnwell, Myccle Burke, and members of the Indian Delegation as well as other members of the Diplomatic Corps were on hand to witness the handover.

The First Lady’s visit to the school forms part of the Official State Visit of the President and First Lady which continues¬†with a visit to Canouan on Friday.