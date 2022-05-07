The Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) from May 18 to 21 in a first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to the Eastern Caribbean nation.

His visit will include a meeting with Governor-General Susan Dougan. Also on the agenda is a meeting with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries.

Additionally, Kovind will address St Vincent and the Grenadines House of Assembly.

India’s first-ever State visit to St Vincent is a continuation of its high-level engagement with countries in the Caribbean region and confirms its commitment to working with small island developing countries.