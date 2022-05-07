Trending
India’s President Ram Nath Kovind to visit SVG from May 18

The Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) from May 18 to 21 in a first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to the Eastern Caribbean nation.

His visit will include a meeting with Governor-General Susan Dougan. Also on the agenda is a meeting with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries.

Additionally, Kovind will address St Vincent and the Grenadines House of Assembly.

India’s first-ever State visit to St Vincent is a continuation of its high-level engagement with countries in the Caribbean region and confirms its commitment to working with small island developing countries.

