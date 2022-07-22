Students from communities in North Windward and North Leeward will have access to additional transportation when the new school term opens. The Government of Indonesia earlier today donated two school buses which will service these areas.

In a short handing-over ceremony today at Murray’s Road, Minister of Transport and Works Hon. Montgomery Daniel said this show of generosity by the Government and people of Indonesia is welcomed and points to the unwavering friendship between the two nations over the past 29 years.

The total cost of the busses is approximately 3 hundred and 28 thousand dollars.

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to St Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Imam Edy Mulyono said it was his country’s honour to be part of the effort to provide access to education as they believe fundamentally that education is the “pillar of nation’s development”.

The Ambassador added that this is just the beginning of many initiatives which will become synonymous of the relations between both St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Indonesia.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Indonesia established Diplomatic relations on November 30, 1993.