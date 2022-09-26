Inspection of Tour Buses and Taxis in SVG begins

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority wishes to advise that the inspection of tour buses and taxis on St. Vincent will take place from Monday, September 26th to Friday, October 14th at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal compound.

The inspection of taxis on Bequia will take place from Monday, October 3rd to Wednesday, October 5th, in the vicinity of the Bequia Revenue Office. Inspections will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

All tourism service providers are reminded that “Tourism Approved” licences for 2022/2023 are renewable no later than November 1st 2022.