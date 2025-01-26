Proposed UWI maroon institute to preserve indigenous heritage

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, The UWI Vice-Chancellor and Chair, CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) has welcomed the recommendation from Jamaica’s Maroon community to establish a new institute to research, document and share the rich history, culture and contribution of Maroon and Indigenous people. The CRC Chair shared this with a large gathering at the opening of the historic symposium on Maroons, held at The UWI West Indies Regional Headquarters (where) on 9 January 2025.

The Maroon Institute would lead a collaborative research, advocacy and policy agenda with the Maroon communities and be positioned as a regional and global centre for Indigenous and Maroon knowledge, culture and history.

“The UWI has a moral duty to facilitate not just resilience but the opportunity for the Jamaica Maroons to thrive, and that is exactly what we will do”, Professor Beckles said. “An Institute for Maroon Studies should be established… The most precious thing that ever came out of the Caribbean is the Maroons… Everywhere there was slavery, there was marronage. This University is an expression of marronage today.”

He further declared, “Everything we need to know about the future can be found in the study of our past… There can be no discussion about the future of this Region without the Maroons. Maroon philosophy, politics and ideology must be at the centre. We are all Maroons.”

“I have been looking forward to seeing Maroon Studies at The UWI, it is full time. It is in accordance with The UWI mission statement which includes uplifting culture, and the University should have Maroon people coming in to speak,” asserted Gaamaa Gloria Simms, Maroon Women’s Network Chair.

The Symposium was part of an initiative by the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) to increase advocacy for Reparatory Justice and the rights of the Maroons and other indigenous groups. This was highlighted by Dr. Hilary Brown, Programme Manager, Culture and Community Development, CARICOM Secretariat (who officially opened the proceedings). “The Maroons are among the indigenous people of the Region who are due reparatory justice and have a right to development. Their issues, concerns and rights must be respected and amplified within the regional movement for reparatory justice,” stated Dr. Brown.

Maroon Chiefs and other representatives from the communities of Accompong, Mooretown, Flagstaff, Scotts Hall and Charles Town, as well as other experts, attended the Symposium, themed “The Maroons of Jamaica: Our Legacies, Telling Our Own Truths.”

The CARICOM Reparations Commission organised the event in collaboration with The UWI Centre for Reparation Research, the Maroon communities of Jamaica, AIDO Network International, the Global African Diaspora Kingdom and Omanye Royal Kingdom. It amplified the authentic voices of the Maroon Colonels and Chiefs, telling their historical stories and truths, dispelling myths and misconceptions and strengthening their unity and reconciliation efforts, which was on full display at the Symposium.

Commitments

The Symposium ended on a high note with a commitment to commence work on establishing the Institute for Maroon and Indigenous Studies, which will be informed by the priorities identified by the Maroons in the Symposium. The Institute will have branches in the Maroon communities for collaboration and inclusivity. There was also a commitment to advancing the discussion on constitutional reform and the inclusivity of Indigenous people in the process.