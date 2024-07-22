Insured cocoa, nutmeg farmers in Grenada to be reimbursed for losses

Grenada: Insured cocoa and nutmeg farmers to be reimbursed for losses

Cocoa and nutmeg farmers in Grenada, who registered for crop insurance, are set to receive reimbursements for their losses, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on July 1.

This comes as the Dominica-based Corp-EFF Insurance Company Limited is partnering with the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) to secure coverage totalling EC$7.9M for nutmeg and cocoa farmers in Grenada.

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Isaac Bhagwan, affected farmers can qualify for a “Tropical Cyclone Index Payment of US$1,453,813.00, equivalent to EC$3,881,680.00, under the Flexible Hurricane Protection policy.”

He said the payment will be disbursed shortly, in accordance with the policy terms.

“Once the payment is received, then of course the individual farmers, based on the level of damage, would receive a payout,” stated Bhagwan who also said that “unfortunately, in the other types of crops that the farmers produce, many of them don’t have insurance.”

He said that farmers must be encouraged to buy into the issue of crop insurance – noting the frequency and intensity of natural disasters due to the climate change phenomenon.

According to Bhagwan, “the Ministry has been in communication with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), exploring insurance for other crops.”

This initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive support for the agricultural sector.

For farmers not covered by insurance, particularly those cultivating economic crops, a livelihood support package will be provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Chief Extension Officer, Lauren St Louis elaborated on this support, emphasising the government’s commitment to assisting all affected farmers.

“We know a lot of people who would’ve had watermelons, pumpkins, squash, cantaloupes and those sorts of things (and) they have lost all of it, and even the other short crops like cabbages and broccoli… they would have lost quite a bit of it, and so support would not just be for one type of farmer, we are looking at packages that would assist everybody,” she said.

In addition, the Natural Disaster Fund-NDF (UK) LP has increased its risk capacity allocation from US$1M to US$3.6 million to support the hurricane protection programme in Grenada and Dominica until May 31, 2025.

This increase aims to bolster the region’s resilience to future natural disasters.