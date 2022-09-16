Intel Suisse investigates ‘The Classic Car Fund’ an SVG-registered company

A number of irate investors have engaged Intel Suisse to investigate The Classic Car Fund (“TCCF”), an investment fund registered in St Vincent & Grenadines, investing in Classic Cars.

Led by Investment Manager Filippi Pignatti Morano, Swiss-based, the fund collapsed and a court-appointed liquidator has taken over all operations of the TCCF, in order to maximise returns to invested shareholders.

Allegations abound of car ownership disputes, a major loan of all TCCF’s liquidity to a large shareholder, and possible overpricing of car purchases, all appearing to have contributed to investor losses.

Intel-Suisse is a private partnership created to assist client companies and funds, that have suffered (or risk potential) losses of assets and money, in protecting or recovering their assets and/or seeking justice. Intel-Suisse’s senior management have extensive financial markets and investigative experience, and therefore brings a greater knowledge base to such investigative and recovery programs.

This is a developing story