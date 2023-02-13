Inter Caribbean Airways adding more nonstop flights to St Vincent

interCaribbean fleet gets bigger

A new ATR42-500 series turboprop has been added to the fleet of Inter Caribbean Airways. This plane has 48 seats. InterCaribbean Airways is also adding another Embraer 145 Jet to its fleet.

With the addition of these two planes to its fleet, interCaribbean has said it will expand its flight schedule to include St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana and Saint Lucia. This means that interCaribbean will have five planes to serve routes to Barbados and the Windward Islands.

In a press release, the company says that the larger fleet allows interCaribbean to offer more schedule options and better travel within the region by making it easier to get from one island to another.

Flights to and from Barbados will double, and more nonstop flights to St Vincent and Grenada will make it easier for people to get to these places. interCaribbean is also starting new flights that don’t stop in between St Vincent and St. Lucia to make travel between these two places faster.

There is now service twice a week from Georgetown and Barbados to Antigua to Providenciales (Turks and Caicos) and on to Nassau, Bahamas, Havana, Cuba, and Kingston, Jamaica. This connects the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Lyndon Gardiner, the founder and head of interCaribbean Airways, says:

“We are committed to expanding our services in the Eastern Islands of the Caribbean, where travelers have been affected by the lack of air travel since the pandemic.” It is an honor to serve these islands, and we will continue to work hard to live up to that honor and trust by putting safety first and making sure all of our passengers have a good time. We look forward to sharing more exciting news and new destinations with you this year.”

This year, 2023, interCaribbean Airways will slowly stop using its older planes and replace them with newer ones. This will improve its customer service and schedule options while giving passengers more comfort and convenience, which is what Caribbean travelers have been asking for in recent years.