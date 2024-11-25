InterCaribbean Airways Wins Prestigious Global Airline Award

interCaribbean Airways Named “World’s Leading Regional Airline 2024” at World Travel Awards

interCaribbean Airways is proud to announce its crowning achievement as “World’s Leading Regional Airline 2024” at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Madeira, Portugal. Accepting the award on behalf of the airline was Chairman and Founder Lyndon Gardiner. This global recognition follows the airline’s earlier triumph as “Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew 2024,” demonstrating its growing prominence in international aviation.

“Being named World’s Leading Regional Airline fills us with pride – it’s not just our win, but a win for the entire Caribbean,” shared Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways. “This global recognition validates our commitment to connecting the people, places, and cultures of OUR Caribbean while delivering world-class service. We are proud to have progressed from regional recognition to competing on a world stage.”

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, stands globally acknowledged as the hallmark of quality in the travel and tourism industry, with winners selected through votes from an international jury of hospitality experts and peers, alongside public online voting.

“This award belongs to every member of the interCaribbean family,” adds Sadler. “From our ground staff to our flight crews, and most importantly, to our loyal customers who have helped us showcase Caribbean aviation excellence to the world.”