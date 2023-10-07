InterCaribbean to make Barbados its Southern Caribbean hub

interCaribbean Airways Consolidates Operations in Barbados via FlightSupport Ltd

InterCaribbean Airways’ management is pleased to announce the start of full operations in Barbados with FlightSupport Ltd, a part of the InterIsland Aviation Services Group (IASG).

Beginning December 1st. This strategic decision will result in improved operational control and economies, allowing the airline to increase its presence and services in Barbados and the Southern Caribbean, improving connectivity and flying alternatives for travelers in the region.

FlightSupport Ltd., managed by its Founder and Chairman Mr. Lyndon Gardiner, who also serves as Chairman of InterCaribbean Airways, provides above- and below-wing support to a diverse variety of scheduled air carriers.

carriers. Mr. Gardiner has led FlightSupport to several accolades and commendations from airline partners for the company’s 28-year legacy of success in delivering entire ground handling services.

commitment to excellence in customer service.

Because Barbados is InterCaribbean Airways’ Southern Caribbean hub, FlightSupport Ltd.’s shift to full “in-house” operations secures and increases the airline’s position in the region.

InterCaribbean Airways is doubling down on its commitment to Barbados and improving the travel experience through this growing regional hub by providing end-to-end service and seamless connections. The transition from third-party contractors to the seasoned FlightSupport crew allows the airline to provide better service.

For travelers in Barbados and connecting elsewhere in the region, efficiency and dependability are essential.

“We are overjoyed to finally be able to manage our entire operation in Barbados,” said Mr. Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman and Founder of FlightSupport and interCaribbean Airways. “Barbados is a valuable and important partner for us, as well as a key destination and hub for InterCaribbean Airways.” Given our dedication to offering seamless travel experiences to our passengers in the region, establishing a presence in Barbados would surely boost our reputation for reliability and efficiency in this region.”

FlightSupport Ltd is managing InterCaribbean Airways’ recruitment campaign in Barbados to hire new team members and strengthen its local and regional teams. The airline is creating new employment while boosting its personnel with specialized skills to improve its operations by recruiting and developing talent in the region.

Concerning InterCaribbean Airways InterCaribbean Airways, headquartered in the Turks & Caicos Islands, is a privately owned and operated airline. The airline runs 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 Regional Jets and a turboprop fleet that includes 68-seat ATR72s, 48-seat ATR42s, 30-seat EMB120s, and 19-seat Twin Otters. InterCaribbean connects twenty-eight cities throughout seventeen Caribbean countries, with a network covering Georgetown, Guyana, to the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba, to the west, and Nassau, Bahamas, to the north.

Visit www.intercaribbean.com for additional information or to book a flight.