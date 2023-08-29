InterCaribbean’s new ATR aircraft makes inaugural flight to SVG

On Monday night, InterCaribbean Airways’ recently acquired ATR aircraft successfully made its inaugural flight to St. Vincent’s Argyle Airport.

The flight originated at Grantley Adams International Airport, which is located in Barbados.

InterCaribbean announced in the month of February the acquisition of a new ATR42-500 series turboprop aircraft, in addition to another Embraer 145 Jet, which have been included into its existing fleet.

According to the airline’s February press release, it was mentioned that the company would experience an increase in service to SVG and other islands as a result of the newly acquired aircraft.

The airline has recently experienced a surge in grievances pertaining to flight cancellations, interruptions, and deficiencies in customer service.

On August 20th, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves conveyed his discontentment over the service of the airline, characterizing it as “exceedingly subpar.”

Furthermore, he expressed his expectation of receiving a document from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) on the formation of a novel LIAT.

Lyndon Gardiner, the founder of Inter Caribbean, outlined a series of measures that have been implemented to alleviate disruptions and enhance operational efficiency, as of August 5th.