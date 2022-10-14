Interschool Table Tennis Tournament begins in St Vincent

The Interschool Table Tennis Tournament began today October 13th at the Kingstown Anglican School Annex and will end on Friday, November 18th, 2022.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Co-ordinator of Sports and Physical Activities Nelson Hillocks said hard work and dedication went into the production of the table tennis tournament with fifty-two trainers deployed to the primary and secondary schools to assist the children in their sporting activities. Consequently, he is confident that there will be excellent tennis matches.

Deputy Chief Education Officer Dixon Findlay congratulated the teachers and students on a job “well done” and encouraged the teachers to not only focus on academics as sports, too, can play a vital role in their lives.

The Deputy Education Officer urged the students to “study hard and play hard” as they are all winners.

Minister of Sports, Hon. Frederick Stephenson urged students to “lift the game of table tennis to the next level” because he believes St. Vincent and the Grenadines can represent table tennis on numerous stages and return as winners. The Interschool table tennis tournament has been in existence for over thirty years.

