Intra-Country Winners of Regional Schools Competition Announced

Intra-Country Winners Announced – Regional Schools Investment Competition

We are pleased to announce the winners of the Intra-Country portion of the Regional Schools Investment Competition which took place over the period 21st October to 1st November 2024. They are:

Antigua and Barbuda: Irene B Williams Secondary School, Green Magnates Ent.

Dominica: Arthur Waldron SDA Academy, Market Masters

Grenada: Grenada Boys Secondary School, Boys on the Hill Investment

Saint Lucia: Choiseul Secondary School, CHSS Emerging Investors

Kitts and Nevis: Saddlers Secondary School, Innovative Traders

Vincent and the Grenadines: Adelphi Secondary, Adelphi Enterprise

These six winning schools will progress to the next phase of the competition, in which eight schools, one school from each of the eight member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, will vie for overall Regional Champion over the period 11th to 20th November. The six schools will be joined by the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School’s – Rainbow City Investors, out of Anguilla and the Montserrat Secondary School’s – Alliougana Hub, in the Regional Championship stage of the Regional Schools Investment Competition.

The Regional Schools Investment Competition was created to be a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college students and introduces them to investing via the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE). The initiative, which commenced on 26th September with an Investment Education Webinar, enables students to experience securities market activity firsthand. Participants have the opportunity to test their knowledge while gaining useful investing insights and skills.

The competition is a collaborative effort of the ECSE, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission and licensed ECSE member broker-dealers and aims to excite and inspire young people to learn more about investing and to create a pathway for young investors to become active market participants in the future.