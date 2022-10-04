Invest 91L could develop East of the southeastern Caribbean islands

A tropical disturbance centred a few hundred miles east of the southeastern Caribbean islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The FOX Forecast Center has dubbed this system “Tropical Disturbance No. 1.”

Some slow development of this disturbance is possible over the next several days as it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the southeastern Caribbean islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek and the western Caribbean Sea this weekend.

“The conditions right now are pretty favorable, but as it moves into the Caribbean, that’s where conditions are not as great,” FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “We have some wind shear, some drier air in the Caribbean. Those are two things that are going against this system, which is good news – great things to have in place – but of course, we’ll keep a very close eye on it.”

The National Hurricane Center, which has identified this disturbance as “Invest 91L,” gives it a low chance of development in the next five days.

An “invest” is simply a naming convention used by the NHC to identify an area of weather that it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next several days.

Source : FOX WEATHER