Invest 94-L East of Windward Islands could become tropical depression, NHC

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL94) Storm Warning

A 1008 mb low pressure system is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, near 12N46W.

Numerous moderate to scattered strong convection is evident on satellite imagery from 05N to 14N and between 43W and 51W. Strong to near gale-force winds are occurring in all quadrants except the SW quadrant.

Seas of 8-12 ft are found from 09N to 21N and between 42W and 52W.

ASCAT and altimeter passes from Tue evening measured winds to 32 kt and seas to 11 ft, but these satellite passes may not have captured the peak conditions.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday.

The chance of tropical cyclone formation within the next 48 hours is high. TAFB is forecasting this system to develop gale force winds later this morning, and storm force winds by late Thu night or early Fri morning. Seas near the center will build to near 20 ft by early Fri morning.