Saturday, June 25
Invest 94L could become tropical depression next week

Lee Yan LaSur
National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical wave in Atlantic

A tropical wave (INVEST 94L) is being monitored by meteorologists over the central tropical Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, it could form a tropical depression early to mid-next week.

As this system moves westward over the tropical Atlantic, it will approach the Windward Islands by Tuesday and move into the southeastern Caribbean Sea by Wednesday.

During the next 48 hours, it has a 30 percent chance of forming, and over the next five days, that chance increases to 60 percent.

Accuweather.com reports that a weak disturbance will cross the Florida peninsula early this week and track westward across the Gulf of Mexico. There is a zero to 20 percent chance of this system developing.

Since Alex dissipated on June 6, there have been no named storms in the Atlantic. Bonnie is the next storm.

