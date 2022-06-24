Invest 94L Could Follow Hurricane Elsa’s Path – Weather Expert

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave (Invest 94L) over the eastern Atlantic that is expected to develop into a tropical depression by next week.

WPBF 25 weather expert Mike Lyons says it is unusual for such a well-organized tropical wave this early in the season.

His analysis revealed that the wave, designated Invest 94-L, appears similar to Hurricane Elsa, a tropical cyclone that formed on June 30, 2021, in the central Atlantic. There is a possibility that it will follow a similar path.

As of Friday, the NHC said the wave is showing better organization of thunderstorms over the ocean. Within the early to the middle part of next week, it could develop as it crosses warm ocean water.

Several factors are coming together to make the typically hostile environment out here more conducive to tropical activity in the days to come, according to Michael Lowry at Local 10.

The main change is the reduction of disruptive wind shear across the Main Development Region in late June and early July, which is usually a major barrier to tropical development.

It is forecast that this wind shear will lessen as the disturbance nestles safely to the south of stronger upper-level winds on its journey toward the Caribbean Sea, Lowry stated.

St Vincent’s northern half suffered extensive agricultural losses and structural damage during Hurricane Elsa’s passage in 2021..

A significant amount of structural damage was sustained by the Government Primary School, Health Clinic, and Police Station in the northern community of Owia.

The roofs of several buildings in Sandy Bay were destroyed, including the Police Station.

The system is moving at 15 to 20 mph.

