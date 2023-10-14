(Invest 94L) Tropical Storm Could Threaten The Caribbean

A tropical disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic, which could threaten the Caribbean.

What is the potential threat to the Caribbean mentioned ?

A tropical wave tagged Invest 94L by the National Hurricane Center, which is located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

The disturbance is slowly getting organized and environmental conditions should improve over the next few days.

The system is expected to move westward across the main development region (MDR) through the next week due to a hefty Bermuda high locked into place to its north.

The disturbance is currently given a high chance of development into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, and it could threaten the Caribbean.

Therefore, the potential threat to the Caribbean is a tropical depression or storm that could form from the disturbance and impact the region.

Source : NHC