Invest 95-L Gains Strength, Poses Potential Threat to Windward Islands

Invest 95-L likely to become tropical storm or depression soon

National Hurricane Center officials are monitoring Invest 95-L, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the next day or two. This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph towards the Windward Islands,” said NHC officials.

It has an 80% chance of development over the next two days and a 90% chance of development over the next seven days.