St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of a strong tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic.

At 11 am, the axis of the tropical wave was located along longitude 54° west, or about 480 miles (770 kilometers) southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward at 15 – 20 mph.

The latest model guidance suggests that environmental conditions could become more favourable for gradual development as it approaches the Windward Islands, and there is a high chance (70%) that a tropical depression could form during the next few days.

Regardless of development, heavy showers, thunderstorm activity, strong gusty winds and deterioration in sea conditions are expected across SVG from late Wednesday. Residents are advised to make the necessary preparations and keep updated on the progress of this system.

Watches or Warnings for this weather event will be issued from Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant.

