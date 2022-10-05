Everything Vincy Expo 2022 to take place in SVG from October 24th

Plans are already underway to host the Everything Vincy Expo 2022 at the Geest Shed Terminal. The event will showcase five days of Vincentian businesses, entrepreneurs, innovators and creativity from October 24-28.

In an interview with the API today, Tuesday, October 4th, Deputy Executive Director Nadine Agard-Juillerat said the expo is a “call to action for Vincentian creators and innovators” to further develop business endeavours.

Acknowledging the events of the past two years, Invest SVG decided to reduce the cost of space to ease the financial strain on entrepreneurs. In addition, there will be a special focus on female entrepreneurs.

Agard-Jullerat stated the Women’s Empowerment Project (WEP) has put aside a special area and will assist in setting up displays for the WEP participants so anyone visiting that area can easily view their business exhibitions.

The Everything Vincy Expo will run from 10 am to 10 pm each day under the theme “Business. Entrepreneurship. Entertainment. Food and Fashion”.

Source : API