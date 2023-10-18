Invest94L: Weather system continues to develop east of the Windward islands

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL94)

The National Hurricane Center says showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands continue to show signs of organization.

In its 2 a.m. update, the center said environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive to gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. The NHC says regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high—80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is high—80 percent.