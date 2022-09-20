Investigation into death of American tourist on La Soufriere Mountain launched

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of an American tourist, 24 years old Alicia Zebutis of Chicago, Illinois.

According to reports, the deceased and her husband arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on 14th September 2022. The following day (15th September 2022), the deceased and her husband along with a group of people went hiking along the La Soufriere Mountain Trail.

At about 4:00 p.m. later the same day, officers attached to the Georgetown Police Station were informed that a member of the group had collapsed and was in urgent need of medical attention.

Mrs. Zebutis was transported to Georgetown Hospital. She was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.