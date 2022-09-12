Investigation launched into bus accident in Sandy Bay in which 5 died

An investigation has been launched into a bus accident in Sandy Bay on Sunday where five young men all from the community of Clare Valley lost their lives.

Dead are, Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood are all dead.

As of Monday, one person is still in critical condition. Several were still hospitalized, while others including the driver were treated and discharged.

Gonsalves on Monday said the investigation is in its early stages.

“I spoke to the commissioner of police this morning and the vehicle is yet to be checked out, the investigation into the accident is in its early stages”.

“The commissioner has indicated to me that he has given instructions for a senior member of the traffic branch of the police force to be engaged in leading this investigation”.

St Vincent Times was told on Sunday that the bus had suffered a brake failure. However, that has not been confirmed by the police.

Gonsalves said the situation is painful.

“We have met tragedies before, the traffic accident which comes to mind is that of January 2015 when seven secondary school students lost their lives at Rock Gutter and this is so extraordinary painful”, Gonsalves said.

As we understand, the omnibus with mourners on board was en route from the South Leeward village of Clare Valley to Owia. There, they would have attended Rohan Rawlins’ funeral.

On August 15, Rohan Rawlins, a fisherman from Owia, was shot to death at the new Lowmans Bay housing scheme.