Crime

Investigators Uncover Details of Petit Bordel Shooting

Times Staff

Redemption Sharpes residence charged with Murder

On November 22, 2024, police arrested and charged Jamorie Delpesche, a 25-years-old resident of Redemption Sharpes, with the offence of Murder.

According to investigations, the accused with malice aforethought, caused the death of a 43-year-old Farmer of Petit Bordel by shooting him about his body with a gun. The offence was committed on September 20, 2024, in Petit Bordel.

The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on November 25, 2024. Because of the indictable nature of this offence, he was not required to enter a plea. Delpesche was remanded in custody until December 5, 2024.

