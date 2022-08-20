Investors Interested in Venezuela, Says President Maduro

“Investors from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, among other countries, have come to see lands in Venezuela and we have a business model to make an alliance,” said Maduro in a speech broadcasted through the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión channel.

The President pointed out that the production will be for export and the domestic market: “Let them come to produce 100,000, 200,000, 300,000 hectares and a good part of that production will go to their countries, and another part of the production for the national market, win-win, we are ready for that”, he commented.

He also said that his country has 30 million hectares ready to produce.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Lawmakers Ratify Plasencia as Ambassador to Colombia

On Thursday, the National Assembly unanimously approved the appointment of Felix Plasencia as Venezuela’s ambassador to the Republic of Colombia.

Foreign Policy Commission president Timoteo Zambrano pointed out that his appointment is crucial for Colombians and Venezuelans since Plasencia will work for the full restoration of historical relations between both nations.

“In a complex moment in the region, when global geopolitics is driven by theaters of war operations and imposes a language of war, Colombia and Venezuela are betting on diplomacy and reestablishing relations that should never have been broken,” Zambrano pointed out.

“Plasencia is a man with all the spirit to work for the reestablishment of relations with our sister Republic of Colombia”, the AN President Jorge Rodriguez said and described the ambassador’s approval as a moment of joy, peace, and life for both countries.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Retention of Venezuelan Plane is Imperial Looting: CADPH

On Wednesday, the American Coordinator for the Rights of Peoples and Victims of Prison (CADPH) expressed its repudiation and concern about the retention in Argentina of the plane of the Venezuelan company EMTRASUR and its crew.

“That decision lacks any legal basis… because the plane was not being requested by any commercial aviation regulatory agency, the cargo it was carrying… complied with international regulations on the matter,” CADPH recalled, mentioning that the crew members were not wanted by any international security agency.

Human rights defenders demanded the immediate release of the crew and the return of the plane to the Venezuelan State. They also criticized the Argentinian authorities for allowing a judge to detain the plane and its crew on the basis of questionable criteria.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

More than 300 thousand medicines for kidney patients arrive in the country

A third shipment with more than 300 medicines and supplies for the care of kidney patients arrived this Friday morning at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport, in La Guaira.

The information was released by the Minister for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, who indicated from the Maiquetía airport: “We are here Friday at 2:00 in the morning, August 19, we are receiving the third shipment of supplies, medicines and equipment that are required to guarantee the renal dialysis program in Venezuela».

Minister Jiménez mentioned that among the supplies that arrived “we have pediatric dialyzers, lines, epains, fistulas, as well as the rest of the components that are required daily to guarantee the health of patients in hemodialysis programs in the country.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

ALBA condemns terrorist attacks against Venezuelan facilities

La Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) condemned this Friday the different terrorist attacks that have been registered in recent weeks against Venezuelan facilities.

Through a statement, the ALBA-TCP mentions the attack against the gas pipeline in Monagas, as well as the attack against the warehouse of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS) in Antímano, Caracas, the latter registered last Monday.

“The Executive Secretariat of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) emphatically condemns the terrorist attacks on a gas pipeline operated by the state oil company PDVSA of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; as well as a medicine warehouse of the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS), which stored 134 new hemodialysis machines that would serve to provide 1.800 monthly treatment sessions, events that occurred on July 16 and August 17, 2022, respectively» , refers the statement.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve