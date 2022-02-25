IOM to spend EC $670,000 on upgrades to school bathroom facilities in St Vincent

The Japan Government through the International Organization for Migration (IOM), will be upgrading bathroom facilities at twenty-one schools on mainland Saint Vincent to the tune of EC$ 670,000 dollars.

280 toilets are to be installed at schools enlisted to be repaired, primarily in the red and orange zones of La Soufriere volcano, and those used as emergency shelters in Kingstown, following the eruption of the volcano in April 2021. The schools identified to receive new bathroom facilities are noted to be in dire need of repairs.

IOM’s representative in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan Willem Wegdam said ‘ IOM is ready to roll out the repair of bathroom facilities at all schools, where two hundred and eighty professional toilets will be installed as well as 200 face basins and mirrors. Most washrooms will be thoroughly cleaned and repainted’.

The Roads Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has been contracted to carry out the

works which have begun at several secondary schools in North Leeward and North Windward on mainland Saint Vincent.

On the Windward end, major works have commenced at the Georgetown Secondary School, North Union Secondary, Adelphi Secondary school and Greiggs Primary school.

Attracting major upgrades on the Leeward end is the Petit Bordel Secondary School.

On January 19, 2022, during his three-day visit, Ambassador to CARICOM, Tatsuo Hirayama, visited one of the larger Primary Schools in Kingstown, C W Prescod Primary school, where 36 toilets will be replaced. The ambassador had said that he is hopeful that the repaired bathroom facilities will enable a hygienic environment for students and teachers.

Repairs at schools are expected to be done mainly on the weekends so as not to disturb classes.

Installation of washroom facilities at all schools is scheduled to be completed by April, 2022.

The International Organisation for Migration has been in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines since June, 2021, providing humanitarian support and services to the Government and people of SVG, following the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in April, 2021.