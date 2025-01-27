IoTree Coconut AI Sensors Installed to Combat Palm Weevil Threat

The installation of the IoTree Coconut AI Sensors took place at the National Properties Limited Coconut Orchid in Orange Hill. This project introduces an innovative Early Detection Pest and Disease Management System utilizing IoTree sensors for the real-time digital monitoring of the South American Palm Weevil (SAPW), a major pest threatening coastal coconut palms. The system provides early detection of SAPW in its larval stage, allowing for timely intervention before infestation reaches advanced stages, which are typically associated with tree mortality and costly mitigation measures. The AI systems are being implemented by CARDI in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The deployment of this technology will support effective monitoring and inform mitigation strategies to control SAPW, helping to reduce tree loss and the need for tree removal. The project is part of the HIT REST Caribbean initiative, funded by the ACP Innovative Fund, the OACPS Research and Innovation Program, and the European Union. It is jointly implemented by the University of the West Indies, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Agency, and Anton de Kom University of Suriname.

At the Coconut Orchid in Orange Hill, Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, expressed thanks to CARDI for their dedicated efforts in protecting coconut production within the agricultural sector. Minister Caesar shared that the sector could become more resilient, efficient, and better equipped to tackle emerging pests and diseases, thereby ensuring long-term sustainability and productivity with these technological advancements to ensure food nutrition and security.

Donawa Jackson, CARDI Representative for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighted the vital role of coconut production supporting local economies through value-added products and the contribution to environmental sustainability.

Renato Gumbs, Chief Agricultural Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the role of the technology in improving the agricultural sector, especially in the preservation and expansion of coconut tree populations. Chief Gumbs also thanked CARDI for their continued support in enhancing the sector.

Tameka Lavia of the National Properties Limited shared that the coconut orchid spans 15 acres. Lavia welcomed Mr. Jackson and the team for their efforts in tackling the SAPW issue.