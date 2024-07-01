Iran Stapleton Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Othnell Lavia

Update: Iran Stapleton Charged with Murder of Othnell Lavia

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has made significant progress in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Othnell Lavia, a 37-year-old farmer from Petit Bordel.

As a result of ongoing investigations, Iran Stapleton, a 27-year-old labourer of Redemption Sharpes, has been formally charged with the murder of Othnell Lavia. The charge stems from the incident that occurred on Sunday, September 29, 2024, when Lavia was found with multiple gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination determined that Lavia’s death was caused by exsanguination (the medical term for severe blood loss) due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Iran Stapleton appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 9, 2024. Given the indictable nature of the charge, he was not required to enter a plea. The matter has been adjourned to October 15, 2024, and Stapleton has been remanded into custody.

Lavia’s death occurred shortly after the death of Stanron Stapleton, a 29-year-old labourer from Rose Hall, who was fatally shot in Petit Bordel on September 27, 2024. Investigations into both cases are continuing, as the RSVGPF remains determined to bringing all responsible parties to justice.

The RSVGPF is urging anyone with additional information that may assist in these and other investigations to come forward.