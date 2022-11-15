Iran’s parliament votes to execute protestors

The Iranian parliament has voted in favor of the death penalty for people arrested during nationwide protests. So far, 15,000 people have been arrested. Out of 290 seats, 227 voted in favor of the action.

What’s behind such a brutal strategy? Denise Godwin with International Media Ministries (IMM) says, “The threat for them is a threat to power. The threat for them is a threat to religion. They see it as a threat to the way of life. But I think what we see when we look in from the outside is people who are ready for freedom and choice.”

The unrest began in September after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. She was detained for wearing the hijab improperly.

The protests have all grown from this one incident, Godwin says, focusing on freedom for women especially. “They’ve carefully stayed away from saying too much about religion. But some of that is under the surface. We talked to a ministry that’s doing stuff on the ground there recently, and their surveys and reporting have shown that only 35 percent are still feeling connected to Islam.”