Is it “Fully Jabbinated or Jabbinated Updates” for SVG?

When my partner in August 2021, started his threats to fire anyone employed by the government at any level – jabs or no job – I sent a short piece: How many Jabs the ULP is Prepared to give Vincentians.

Israel was at the time commencing on jab #4. I joined a protest in Kingstown to support the workers so threatened. My presence had nothing to do with politics.

Indeed, one opposition parliamentary approached me with hands outstretched, I turned away.

Why am I going shake hands with anyone who was urging people to get vaccinated?

Now we have those in Canada and Australia talking not “fully vaccinated” but “vaccinated updates” meaning endless jabs.

Now the absolutely disingenuous Rochelle Walensky – herself triple jabbinated and still testing positive – urging the fourth jab.

Euphemistically referred to as a “second booster”. Those frontline workers (medical personnel), police, teachers, sanitation workers et al who were coerced into becoming human guinea pigs are they now fully vaccinated or are they in the same category as the unjabbinated?

Should parents be concerned about their children being taught by them?

We ask Ralph! Listen to the following on triple jabbinated! See who are filling the hospital beds in Canada, UK and Australia!

How many in SVG who are triple/fifth jab still the carriers of the “very deadly virus” which by the way has never been isolated?

No isolation!! So what are you treating? Wonder if the CMO has an answer!!!