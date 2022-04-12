Island Bargains will increase small package rates by $5/USD

Island Bargains would like to thank all our customers throughout the Caribbean, as we approach our 15th year in business. We have been truly blessed by your support and patronage over the years.

In our nearly 15 years of business, we have never raised our shipping rates on our small package service. Our signature $10 package has remained the same throughout the years, and thankfully it will stay the same.

However, due to the rising costs of doing business in today’s world, we have been forced to examine our rates and make appropriate changes in order to maintain our high level of service. Effective on April 15th, 2022 our small package rates will increase by $5/USD on each tier to help absorb the escalating costs of business operations.

As mentioned, this will not apply to our 1 cube package for $10… it will remain the same! The increase will only apply to 2,3,4 and 5 cubic foot packages. For example, currently, our 5 cubic foot package is $50. With the new increase, a 5 cubic foot package would now be $55.

We appreciate your understanding, and hopefully, it will be another 15 years before we have another rate increase.