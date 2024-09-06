Island Leaders to Address 10,000 Attendees at Virtual Island Summit 2024

The Honorable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of CARICOM, and the Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis are headlining the agenda at the 2024 Virtual Island Summit (VIS) taking place September 9-13th, joining a plethora of other speakers from the world’s islands. The 2024 VIS is expected to attract 10,000 participants from over 500 islands throughout the 5-day event, which is free to attend to the public.

Since its first iteration in 2018, the VIS has become one of the largest knowledge-sharing opportunities for island stakeholders, with the free zero-carbon event promoting public participation and understanding of sustainable island solutions, while also providing access to expert speakers from civil society, academia, the private sector as well as government officials. This year’s VIS is sponsored by clean transportation non-profit CALSTART, conservation finance organization the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, education policy institution the Edge Foundation, ocean thermal energy conversion consortium PLOTEC, and the Cayman Islands Government.

Joining the Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during the opening ceremony will be H.E. Lady Alida Francis, Governor of Sint Eustatius, Fernando Clavijo Batlle, President of the Canary Islands, and COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov. The Hon. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell will speak at an individual fireside chat on the final day of the VIS. The Hon. Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister for the Isle of Man, will also have his own individual session on Day 2.

Some of the other high-level speakers who are involved in the event are:

Paubert T. Mahatante, Minister of Fishery & Blue Economy, Govt. of Madagascar;

Hon. Bikenibeu Paeniu, Ambassador of Tuvalu to Taiwan;

E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Govt. of Antigua & Barbuda;

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food & Agriculture, Isle of Man Govt.;

Mike Gabbard, Chair, Agriculture & Environment Committee, Hawaii State Senate.

“It is our collective duty to ensure that the voices of island nations are not only heard but that their needs are placed at the forefront. The Virtual Island Summit serves as an excellent platform for elevating these voices,” said Elnur Soltanov, Chief Executive Officer of COP29, “Azerbaijan is committed to working with all stakeholders to build a more resilient and sustainable future for islanders—and for the world.”

“The Virtual Island Summit is our flagship event and our team are proud to deliver such an impactful high-level knowledge-sharing event that puts islands at the heart of discussions,” explained Island Innovation Chief Executive Officer James Ellsmoor, “Every year, the VIS sessions highlight the resilience of islanders, and how impactful projects are being developed by and for these communities. With expert island stakeholders from around the world participating, we are able to properly showcase the wealth of knowledge that resides on the world’s islands.”

Speaking at the 2023 VIS, Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr. Pa’olelei Luteru, the Chair of AOSIS and Permanent Representative of Samoa to the UN expressed, “Let this summit be a call for real climate action to facilitate the sustainable development of Small Island Developing States,” adding “It is imperative that we maintain momentum and come together, utilizing our tools, leveraging our expertise and ingenuity to find solutions. To my people on Small Island Developing States – I urge you to recognize your inherent worth and strength. Together we can lead by example and seek innovative solutions to the challenges that plague our development. The spirit of unity, resilience and community that defines our islands. Is a source of inspiration for the world.

Topics for the conference are wide-ranging, and cover all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in addition to other topics pertinent to island communities. VIS2024 hosts eight Content Tracks: