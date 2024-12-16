Israel drops ‘earthquake’ bomb on Syria it registered on the Richter scale

‘Colossal’ explosions have filled the skies in Syria as Israeli strikes are said to have targeted military sites in the ‘the heaviest strikes’ in the area for more than a decade – with blasts which registered on earthquake sensors.

A war monitor group said that Israeli strikes had targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal Tartus region.

‘Israeli warplanes launched strikes’ targeting a series of sites including air defence units and ‘surface-to-surface missile depots’, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it said were ‘the heaviest strikes in Syria’s coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012’.

It has been claimed that the explosion was so large, it measured as a magnitude 3.0 on seismic sensors.

Tartus has been the location of one of Russia‘s two military bases in Syria and was used as a naval base, as well as an ammunition depot.

The huge explosion, as well as secondary explosions, may indicate the presence of a large volume of stored armaments.

Dramatic videos circulating on social media showed a huge bright flash followed by several explosions which sent an enormous mushroom cloud of smoke into the air.

Russia’s foreign ministry earlier today said it had evacuated some of its diplomatic staff from Syria, a week after the fall of the nation’s dictator Bashar al-Assad.