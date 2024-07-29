Israel nearing ‘all-out war’ with Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has warned that Israel will launch a “disproportionate” response to Hezbollah’s recent rocket attack on a football field in the Golan Heights, claiming that the group has crossed all red lines.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) blamed the attack on the Hezbollah terror group. Katz stated that Israel has the “full backing” of the US and Europe to escalate against Hezbollah.

The powerful Iranian-backed political movement and paramilitary force entered the Israel-Hamas conflict last October and has waged a limited campaign of tit-for-tat drone and missile strikes on northern Israel.

Officials in Washington have cautioned both Hezbollah and Israel against igniting a full-scale war, which could potentially escalate into a major conflict involving the US and Iran.

Katz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have suggested that a war with Hezbollah may be imminent, often following larger-than-usual strikes by the group or incidents perceived as embarrassing to the Israeli military.